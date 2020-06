ATLANTA (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame chief executive director Kimberly Beaudin says that the extensive glass facade of the building was shattered Friday night in Atlanta during protests over the death of George Floyd.

She says rioters also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed.”

But other than some broken glass that fell into a large exhibition area shaped like a football field, the interior of the hall wasn’t breached by the protesters.