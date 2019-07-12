College basketball exposure goes beyond the Peach Jam

Friday, July 12, 2019

Aiken, SC--While the main portion of the Peach Jam is ongoing at Riverview Park in North Augusta, you'd be hard pressed to find any gym in three counties not being used this week. Many offshoot tournaments are trying to give kids some much needed exposure.

One of those events is the Peach State Summer Showcase, featuring well over 200 teams. The Southern Kings are made up of Augusta area kids and while they might not get the exposure at the Peach Jam, dozens of colleges come to see these kids play and try to find that hidden gem. Yes, it's a big deal for everyone

"It's very important because it's the only time we get to talk to college coaches and we get to see us play because in high school, it's in their season so this is a really important summer for me" said Kobe Brinson

"This is one of the biggest and it gives our local, especially our local community the opportunity that, we don't have a team in the Peach Jam, so where else are our kids going to go to be seen in front of college coaches" said Lorenzo Maynard

Showcases like this are just one more tool kids have to get noticed by college coaches and some already have offers in their back pocket.

