Cody Overton follows in his brothers racing shoes

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Thomson, GA--When you think of racing in this area, the name Brandon Overton comes to mind. A successful super late model career. Now, his younger brother is catching up.

"When I first got in them, all's I know was put it in high gear and mat it to the floor. I didn't care, I was having fun, it didn't matter to me. Now, it's getting to the point when I'd accidentaly win and he'd be like man, you need to take this serious, you're getting pretty good." said Cody Overton

And that's basically how the racing career of 22 year old Cody Overton started. Following in the footsteps of his brother. He's also finding out listening to his big bro does pay off.

"The main thing on these whole cars is shocks and that's probably one of the biggest things he's taught me. You have to understand that before you can understand anything else." said Overton

Overton's only been racing full time for three years. This is now his job. Like all racers, he's ancy to get on the track.

"Right now it would be every day of the week. Like we'd be racing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, like just gone to a different state every day" added Overton

Overton also credits fellow racer Ahnna Parkhurst and her family for helping him get to where he is today.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

