Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams in US team for Fed Cup

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

White Plains, NY--Teenager Coco Gauff has been included in the U.S. Fed Cup team for the first time. She will join the likes of Serena Williams for a qualifying series against Latvia next week. The 15-year-old Gauff is set to become the second youngest American to play in the competition behind Jennifer Capriati, who made her debut at 14 in 1990.

Australian Open semifinalist Sofia Kenin, Alison Riske and doubles specialist Bethanie Mattek-Sands were also included in the roster announced by the U.S. Tennis Association. The Americans will play Latvia in Everett, Wash., on Feb. 7-8. The winner advances to a 12-nation Fed Cup tournament in April.