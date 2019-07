Thursday, July 25, 2019

Aiken, SC-- Coastal Carolina's Morgan Deneen shot a 6 under 65 and takes the lead after two rounds of the Palmetto Amateur.

Deneen has a one shot lead over Cody Proveaux, a member of the South Carolina golf team.

21 golfers are under par, as the scoring conditions have been perfect at Palmetto Golf Club.

The cut will come after Friday's third round, with the final round set for Saturday.

