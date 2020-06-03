Coaches hoping for clarity in Thursday's SCHSL meeting

AIKEN, SC -- The consensus among football coaches is they want to get back to conditioning and practice so long as it's safe. South Carolina coaches in the SCHSL may be closer to a return, but still have more questions about the return process.

Like many teams, Silver Bluff has posted daily workouts to help kids stay in shape with head coach De'Angelo Bryant even taking part in them to give his players a little more motivation. The guidelines released by the schsl last week leave a lot of room for interpretation. Clarity and some hard dates are two of the top priorities for The Bluff's coach.

"I would actually like to see some more tentative dates set in place because just like being in a classroom as a teacher, when you're pacing yourself and using a pacing guide, it's the same way with being a coach," said Bryant.

While the league has the power to dictate how much programs are able to do, much of the resumption falls on individual districts. A hard date could change that. For now, Bryant like so many other coaches will trust their districts to make the right decision.

"I'm really just trying to wait on answers from our district, which at this point is making the decisions on us being able to return and giving full trust in what they're doing up there and we're going to abide by those rules," Bryant finished

The league meeting is set for 2pm Thursday where some clarity should be provided.

