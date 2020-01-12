Coach Swinney 'hopeful' injured Clemson DT Pinckney can play

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is hopeful injured starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney can play against No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff championship game. Pinckney hurt his left ankle in Clemson's 29-23 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Pinckney has started 13 games this season and has 27 tackles and two sacks. Swinney says Pinckney will be limited even if he is healthy enough to play Monday night. Backup tackle Jordan Williams will likely see more action in Pinckney's absence. Clemson is seeking its 30th straight win and second straight national championship.