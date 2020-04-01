Coach Lynn: Chargers QB Taylor 'in driver's seat'

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Los Angeles, CA--Tyrod Taylor has the inside track to becoming the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback but coach Anthony Lynn says the team is still assessing all its options. Lynn said during a conference call that Taylor is in the driver’s seat but nothing is finalized.

Los Angeles will have a new quarterback after it announced in February that it would not re-sign Philip Rivers, who had started the last 224 regular-season games. Rivers ended up signing with Indianapolis.