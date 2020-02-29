Clint Bowyer edges Jimmie Johnson for NASCAR pole at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Clint Bowyer has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana this weekend, holding off six-time race champion Jimmie Johnson.

Bowyer turned a lap in 40.086 seconds in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to claim just his fourth pole position in 508 career Cup races.

The genial veteran racer also won the pole for the first time in 20 career races at Auto Club Speedway east of Los Angeles.

Johnson will start on the front row for his final race as a full-time driver at his hometown track. The 44-year-old star's qualifying lap was barely behind Bowyer at 40.093 seconds.