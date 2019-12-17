Clemson's recent titles leading to more recruiting victories

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Clemson, SC--Clemson's two national football championships in the last three seasons have been paying dividends on the recruiting trail. Clemson is putting together its highest-rated recruiting class ever as high school seniors across the country finalize their college selections during the early signing period that begins Wednesday.

Clemson has verbal commitments from seven of the nation's top 29 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Clemson has never finished higher than seventh in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings but currently is in first place.