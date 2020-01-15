Clemson's leading receiver Tee Higgins to enter NFL draft

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Clemson ,SC--Clemson is losing its leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches as junior Tee Higgins has decided to enter the NFL draft. Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media. Higgins is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

He had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Higgins caught a Clemson career-record 27 touchdowns during his three seasons. Higgins thanked his family, coaches, teammates and Clemson fans for their support. He says it has always been his dream to play in the NFL and support his family. He is projected as a late first-round selection.