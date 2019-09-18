Clemson's defense starts to stand tall

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

Clemson, SC--Three games into the season, Clemson is right where they'd be hoping they were, and let's face it, right where everyone thought they'd be, undefeated and barely challenged. Sure, Texas A&M was relatively close, but we all know what that gets you.

No reason to think they won't extend their win streak to 19 in a row as they take on Charlotte Saturday night. While Trevor Lawrence and Travis Eitenne are getting a lot of pub, the defense is quietly flexing their muscle and showing they didn't rebuild, they reloaded. Remember, they lost maybe the best front four in the nation, but the back seven of the "d" is getting the job done proving they are among the best in the country.

"The front four was the best, I think they stated their claim. I think we have a long way to go. We've done a great job so far, I wouldn't give us that title yet, because we have a lot, we only have a quarter of our season done, but if we can continue, I think it'd be up for debate." said Tanner Muse

One thing Clemson has been able to do the last handful of years is not take teams lightly. Dabo Swinney reminding the crew of the upset The Citadel had against Georgia Tech and they don't want to be anywhere in that conversation as an upset victim.

