Clemson's Tee Higgins selected by the Bengals in the 2nd round

Friday, April 24, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick. No more Dalton-to-Green in Cincinnati.

Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins. Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom he can grow. The move was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati went to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after that, though the Bengals lost in the first round each time.