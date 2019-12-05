Clemson's Swinney, Cavs' Mendenhall on similar ACC paths

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall have used similar styles to achieve success heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship game. Swinney has used a relentless focus on finding players who fit the third-ranked Tigers and and integrating them into a winning program.

Swinney believes Mendenhall has taken that same route in leading the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers to their first championship game appearance. Clemson is looking for its fifth straight ACC crown and sixth in Swinney's 11 full seasons. Virginia has never won a league title outright It has shared titles in 1989 and 1995.