Clemson's Logan Davidson honored by the ACC

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger shortstop Logan Davidson was named ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year, announced Tuesday by the league office. The ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards were established in 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Davidson, who had a 3.99 cumulative GPA and graduated in only six semesters with a degree in management in May, became the first Tiger baseball player since 2016 (Pat Krall) and second in history to receive the honor for baseball. He was named Clemson’s top male ACC Scholar-Athlete (for all sports) in the 2018-19 academic year as well.

Davidson joined three other Tigers as members of the All-ACC Academic Team. Junior righthander Carson Spiers (management) was named to the All-ACC Academic team for the second time, while sophomore lefthander Mat Clark (health science) and former Tiger Kyle Wilkie (sports communication) were named All-ACC Academic for the first time.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

