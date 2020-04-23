Clemson's Isaiah Simmons drafted by the Cardinals

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Phoenix, AZ--The Arizona Cardinals have added a big piece for their defensive rebuild, grabbing Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons after he surprisingly fell to the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft. The Cardinals were expected to take an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman with their first selection but the prospect of adding the versatile Simmons proved too good an opportunity.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was a do-everything defender for the Tigers. He had 104 total tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions in 2019. Simmons will join a Cardinals defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season and gave up the most total yards in the league.