Clemson's Etienne staying for senior season

CLEMSON, SC -- Junior running back Travis Etienne announced via Twitter that he's staying for his senior season with the Tigers.

"I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I'm not done dreaming at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season," Etienne wrote as part of his statement to return.

The junior back already own the ACC's single-season records including yards per carry. He's also the ACC'S all-time rushing touchdown leader and will likely become the ACC's all time leading rusher needing less than 600 more yards to do so.

Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence both finished among the top 10 Heisman finalists this past season. Having both of them next season gives the Tigers a huge boost offensively and will likely result in a very high preseason ranking.