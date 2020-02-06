Clemson's Elliott to make $1.6 million as Tigers coordinator

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a raise and will earn $1.6 million a year. The increase ties him for the highest-paid offensive assistant in college football. Elliott has been the Tigers co-coordinator for the past five years. He received a $600,000 raise and a one-year extension on his contract after school trustees approved deals for several of the team's football staffers Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables had his contract extended through the 2024 season, although he did not receive a raise on his annual salary of $2.2 million. The Tigers lost in the national title game to LSU last season.