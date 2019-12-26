Clemson's Carman vs. Ohio State's Young an intriguing battle

Clemson's Jackson Carman will have the tough assignment of blocking Ohio State's Chase Young during the College Football Playoff semifinals. Carman is from Fairfield, Ohio, and was recruited by Ohio State, but he chose Clemson. Carman says he's not surprised to be facing the Buckeyes. He became Clemson's starting left tackle last season, and the Tigers are undefeated since he arrived on campus.

Young is a dynamic pass rusher who's expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft in April. He says he's worried more about Clemson's whole offense than the matchup with Carman.