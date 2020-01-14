Clemson upsets #3 Duke at Littlejohn

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Clemson, SC--Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke. It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001.

Just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was the first ACC loss for the Blue Devils. The Tigers also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court.