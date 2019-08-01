Clemson tops first coaches poll

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will enter the 2019 campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the preseason Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday. The selection marks Clemson's first preseason No. 1 ranking in the coaches poll in school history.

The top ranking represents Clemson's fourth consecutive Top 5 preseason Coaches Poll debut in the last four years, extending the longest such streak in program history. The Tigers have exceeded their preseason Coaches Poll ranking in each of the last eight seasons, a streak that will come to an end this year by virtue of Clemson opening the campaign in the poll’s top position in 2019.

The 2019 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2), 2017 (5) and 2018 (2) squads as one of nine Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.