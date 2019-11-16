Clemson starting WRs Ross, Rodgers hurt against Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson starting receivers Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers were hurt in the opening half of the third-ranked Tigers' game with Wake Forest on Saturday.

Ross was hurt late in the second quarter and, while got up and walked to the sidelines, he appeared sluggish as he and a trainer went into the locker room. Rodgers appeared to hurt his right shoulder after a 52-yard punt return that set up Clemson's first touchdown.

Rodgers came out of the medical tent stretching and rotating his right arm.

Ross entered the game as Clemson's leader with 40 catches. Rodgers was third with 25 receptions.

Clemson said neither player would return for the second half. The Tigers have next week off before closing the season at rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.

