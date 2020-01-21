Clemson rallies from 10 points down to top Deacons 71-68

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Clemson, SC--Hunter Tyson had a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead basket, as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 71-68 on Tuesday night. The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by 10 points in the opening half and were still behind 47-39 with 15 minutes to go.

But, helped by a five-point possession, Clemson came back to win its seventh straight over Wake Forest. The Tigers have won four of their past five ACC games after starting 0-3 in league play.