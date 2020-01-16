Clemson quarterback Chase Brice to transfer

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Clemson, SC--After spending two years as a back-up quarterback, Clemson's Chase Brice has put his name into the transfer portal. If Brice does leave Clemson, he'd have two years of eligibility remaining and can play right away as a grad transfer.

Brice, who's played behind Trevor Lawrence the last two years, completed 56 of 83 passes this year for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He added another score running the ball on 94 rushing yards.

The Grayson, Georgia product could have plenty of landing places as he played a big role in Clemson's title run two years ago. Against Syracuse, it was Brice who led the Tigers to the come from behind win over the Orange, when Lawrence was knocked out of the game.

