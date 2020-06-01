Clemson leading scorer Simms returning for final year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will have leading scorer Aamir Simms back for a final season after the junior withdrew his name from consideration for the NBA draft.

Simms is a 6-foot-8 forward from Palmyra, Virginia who said in April he would go through the NBA draft process. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return to school for his senior year.

Simms averaged 13 points a game last season for the Tigers, who finished the pandemic-shortened season at 16-15. Simms helped Clemson defeat three top six teams for the first time in program history.