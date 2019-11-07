Clemson kncoks off Presbyterian 79-45

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- John Newman III scored 16 points and Clemson made 14 three-point shots as the Tigers rolled past Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night.

Clemson (1-1) made more three-point shots in the first half (eight) than it made the entire game in a 67-60 home loss to Virginia Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference and season opener on Tuesday night.

Presbyterian (0-1), an in-state rival and member of the Big South Conference, was playing its first game under new coach Quinton Ferrell, a Presbyterian alumnus who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston.

Clemson took control from the outset and built a 13-point lead, 18-5, midway through the first half.

Presbyterian trailed by nine, 23-14, with 6:28 left in the first half, but the Tigers closed the half on a 20-4 run to forge a 43-21 lead at halftime.

The Tigers' onslaught continued in the second half as Clemson made a trio of three-pointers in the first six minutes to push their lead to 34 at 59-25. Clemson would eventually lead by as many as 39.

Forward Tevin Mack, a transfer from Alabama, added 14 points for Clemson while freshman guard Chase Hunter and graduate transfer Curran Scott added 13 apiece.

The Tigers' double-digit scorers were a combined 11-of-20 from beyond the arc and Clemson's 14 three-pointers were just one off the school's best in 10 seasons under Coach Brad Brownell.

Presbyterian was led by Chris Martin's 11 points while Ben Drake and J.C. Younger added eight apiece.

