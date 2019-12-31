Clemson falls in overtime to Miami

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. – Coming up short in an overtime duel, the Clemson University men's basketball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday. Closing out the 2019 portion of their schedule with a heartbreaking New Year's Eve contest, the Tigers were edged out 73-68 in overtime.

In the evenly matched game, Clemson (6-7, 0-3) shot 43.5 percent from the field while Miami (9-3, 1-1) produced a 43.8 shooting percentage. The Tigers won the rebounding margin by a tally of 38-36 and scored 16 points off 12 Hurricane turnovers. Furthermore, Clemson sank six 3-pointers and racked up 40 points in the paint. The Hurricanes knocked down eight treys of their own and shot 90.0 percent from the free throw line.

Aamir Simms manned the Tigers' efforts with 21 points and eight rebounds. Simms went 8-of-14 from the floor and was one of three Tigers to reach double figures on the day. It marked Simms’ fourth 20-point game of his career. Clyde Trapp contributed 13 points, going 3-of-5 on shots from beyond the arc, and corralled five boards. Curran Scott notched 10 points of 5-of-9 shooting, and John Newman III matched his career high with seven rebounds to go along with his seven points. Miami floor general Chris Lykes led the Hurricanes with a game-high 27 points.

On top of ending the second half in a deadlock, the Hurricanes and the Tigers were knotted up at the end of the first half, too, as the game stood at 26-26 during the intermission. Clemson used an 8-0 run to take a 13-4 lead at the 13:14 mark of the first half and went on to connect on four 3-balls in the first half. The Tigers took control of the contest early in the second half, manufacturing a 9-0 run en route to taking a 35-28 lead just over 3 ½ minutes into the second half.

Clemson led by as many as 10 points, but a 7-0 run by Miami cut that lead down to three points. The Hurricanes put together a 15-2 run that spanned 5:08, resulting in them going up 60-57 with 3:25 remaining. The Tigers responded, though, and a 3-point play by Clemson's Hunter Tyson placed Clemson ahead 62-60 with 1:59 on the game clock. However, Miami was able to force overtime, with the game tied 62-62, and the Hurricanes then outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the extra period. The Hurricanes closed out the game on a 7-0 run, with a 3-pointer by Dejan Vasiljevic in the final minute giving Miami the lead for good.

