Clemson begins practice Friday

CLEMSON, SC -- Clemson got their season underway as they began their first practice of the season Friday. There are a lot of new faces with the tigers this season, and that's one of the first things that head coach Dabo Swinney wants to address.

The Tigers will have to revamp what feels like their entrie defensive line after 4 starters entered the NFL.

They still have a lot of young talent on offense including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, sophomore receiver Justyn Ross, and junior running back Travis Etienne.

Swinney made it clear that the tigers will miss the experience that new Gamecock Tavien Feaster would've brought to the team.

"Tavien earned the right to do that. Am I glad that he went to the rival? I mean I'm not glad that he's not here," said Swinney. "The only thing I'm disappointed in is he's not here because he definitely was a valuable member of our team and would've helped this football team."

Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on August 29th in one of the first games of the college football season.