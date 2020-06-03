Clemson assistant Pearman apologizes for using racial slur

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson assistant Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when repeating a racial slur to ex-tight end D.J. Greenlee on the practice field three years ago.

Pearman, who is white, said in a statement Tuesday night there was no excuse in talking that way to Greenlee, who is African-American.

The incident came to light when another former Clemson player, Kanyon Tuttle, posted about it on social media.

Tuttle's post was in response to head coach Dabo Swinney's comments concerning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.