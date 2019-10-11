Clemson approves renovations of Memorial Stadium

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson University Board of Trustees on Friday gave Phase I Concept approval for a series of renovations to Memorial Stadium designed to improve campus connectivity, enhance fan experience and add new premium seating opportunities. The project is proposed to be operational ahead of the 2021 football season.

Clemson Athletics and IPTAY will fund the $60-70 million project without the use of public funds or University financial support.

The plans call for an upgraded state-of-the-art video, lighting and sound system, a new campus-facing entry, additional seating in the east, and two new club options in the west. Construction will more than double accessible seating in the lower deck, adding approximately 130 new seats.

The project will be the first major update to Memorial Stadium lower deck seating since the addition of the WestZone in 2006. Clemson completed updates to the suites and premium areas in the north and south decks prior to the 2016 season.