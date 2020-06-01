Clemson WR Ross out for the year due to spinal condition

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will miss next season due to a spinal condition discovered after he hurt his shoulder at spring practice in March.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Ross will have surgery Friday for a congenital fusion of vertabrae he's had since birth. The coach says Ross also has a bulging disc.

Swinney says the surgery will keep Ross the from risk of more serious spinal injuries and give him the opportunity to play football in the future.

Ross is a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama who is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick.