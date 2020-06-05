Clemson WR Ross has surgery to correct spinal issue

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has had surgery to alleviate congenital fusion in his spine.

Ross said on social media that the operation Friday “went great” and he was ready to get back to work.

Ross will miss the upcoming season as he recovers. What looked like a shoulder injury after practice this past March became a much more serious issue when x-rays discovered that two vertebrae were fused.

It was a condition Ross has had since birth. Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore who was projected as a top-10 NFL draft pick should he declare after next season.