Clemson Night at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with Tri-Star Contractors, are excited to welcome the Clemson Tiger and other Clemson greats to SRP Park for Clemson Night on Thursday, July 18th.

Clemson fans will be excited to see the following former players come out to SRP Park for Clemson Night to do a meet and greet autograph/picture session: The Clemson Tiger Mascot, Bubba Diggs (former national championship winning tight end), Willie Underwood (former strong safety 1977-1980), Reggie Merriweather (former running back and North Augusta High School Alumni), Neely Paige (former offensive guard from Aiken) and Scott Pagano (former defensive tackle and 2016 national champion).

The Clemson Tiger and the Clemson greats will all throw out first pitches and will do a meet and greet after. The GreenJackets will have Clemson GreenJackets-inspired apparel on special and ask fans to come paint SRP Park Orange and Purple. Fans are asked to stay tuned as there could be more Clemson greats attending Clemson Night that would be announced later in the week leading up to Thursday night.