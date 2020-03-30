Christian Keeling remains smiling after tough final year

Monday, March 30, 2020

Augusta, GA--By now we would have normally been talking about the Final Four, as it would be set to go for Atlanta this weekend. Instead, a case of what might have been.

Laney product Christian keeling had his last year of basketball end on a down note as North Carolina suffered one of their roughest seasons ever. Instead of hanging his head, keeling knows the world is bigger than basketball.

"It just happened in like the snap of a finger. But even though, you worry about other people's health and the health of others, others dying over it, sometimes stuff is bigger than basketball" said Christian Keeling

Keeling had to learn the past 12 months. He's use to starting every game and use to playing a big role on offense. He found himself coming off the bench a lot so this was a learning year, maybe more than ever.

"It was everything. It wasn't our best year obviously, but we persevered through it and I'm glad it made me a better person, a better man for dealing with the adversity and stuff like that." added Keeling

He's always dreamed of playing pro ball, whether its state side or overseas. That's just a waiting game til we return to some semblance of normalcy.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved