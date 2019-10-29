Christian Keeling is ready for the season with North Carolina

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Over the last eight years we've watched laney product christian keeling grow up before our eyes. First on the boulevard and then at Charleston Southern. Now, in his final year of college ball, he's getting his shot at the big time with North Carolina.

It's a whole new animal for Keeling as basketball is a religion on tobacco road. Everything is bigger and it was a bit overwhelming at first. Keeling was recently home and also found out how passionate their fan base is.

"I walk around, walk down the street and they are asking me for pictures and I'm like dang, I haven't even played one minute yet, so I thought that was very cool. And how much the pros come back and play with us and are around in the locker room, it's just crazy." said Christian Keeling

On a young North Carolina team, keeling could see a bunch of playing time right out of the gates and they actually open up Friday night

