Christian Chambers commits to Columbus State

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Evans, Ga--With the college recruiting period put on hold and kids not being able to sign letters of intent anytime soon, comes word one of our local standouts has decided where he'll play.

Christian Chambers went over a 1000 points for his career and has committed to suit up for Columbus State in the Peach Belt Conference.

At 6-2 he was able to play a variety of positions for the knights and was their main scoring threat on a nightly basis. The good news for folks here, we'll get to see him when they play at Augusta and at USC Aiken

