Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Hilton Head still has that relaxing ambiance in one of the most chill settings on the PGA Tour. What belies the peaceful setting is the calendar.

The RBC Heritage typically is held the week after the Masters, a time for players to exhale after all that pressure going into the year's first major. Now it's in the middle of June with only nine events left to qualify for the FedEx Cup postseason. So there is an easy vibe from the looks of it, coupled with a sense of urgency for the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.