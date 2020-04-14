Childers remains heavily involved in the game he played as a pro

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Martinez, Ga--When it comes to baseball in the area, three names come to mind. The Holders, the Barnes, and the Childers. For Matt Childers, he's parlayed his post playing days into a baseball career off the field.

Childers made his big league debut 18 years ago, and it was a moment he won't soon forget, for a unique reason.

"I got a call from the bullpen that I was going to go in the game. The third out was made, I went sprinting out to the field. I got about half way to the field when I realized both teams stayed in the dugouts for God Bless America. So I was in the middle of the field at Fenway Park with my hat over my heart and I enjoyed that moment all by myself." said Matt Childers

It took him nearly a decade toiling in the minors to get to the show. Along the way, he appeared on his first baseball card

"I remember that, i was in Beloit, Wisconsin in a ball with the Brewers when they gave us our first baseball cards and of course that was a neat moment" added Childers

Unfortunately his time in the majors didn't last long, pitching in just 11 games. A decade ago, Childers opened Complete Game, a baseball academy

"More and more people, there was a need for that and one thing kind of morphed into another and we started complete game." said Childers

Now, it puts a smile on his face to see kids he's worked with, pick up college scholarships as they chase their baseball dreams.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved