Chiefs to release 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt after 15 years

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing two-time Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt's 15-year career with the Chiefs allowed him to set numerous franchise records, including the most games played and most postseason appearances.

Colquitt posted a farewell on Instagram late Monday in which he said that “all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.” A person familiar with the team's decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had not been announced. Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring. He turns 38 next month.