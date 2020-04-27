Chiefs add speedsters to defense to balance blazing offense

Monday, April 27, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years thanks in large part to their blazing speed on offense. They spent the past weekend getting their defense up to speed, too. The Chiefs only had five scheduled picks — they traded back into the draft to pick up a sixth — and made a point of using their choices to prioritize speed and athleticism.

Second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at the NFL scouting combine, and fourth-round pick L’Jarius Sneed not only had the fastest time among safeties at 4.37 seconds but the fourth-fastest of any player that ran during the week in Indianapolis.