Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott ended a week of miserable finishes with an overdue Cup victory.

Elliott raced to his first win of the season Thursday night in the rain-postponed event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close a frantic 12 days for NASCAR.

The event marked the fourth Cup race since the series resumed racing May 17 and Elliott had two frustrating losses in that span.

There was little suspense in this one for Elliott, who reeled in Kevin Harvick with 27 laps remaining and closed out the victory. Elliott also won the Truck Series race Tuesday night at Charlotte.