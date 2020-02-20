Chase Eliott gears up for race in Atlanta

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Dawsonville, GA--With Ryan Newman's accident now behind us and him being alright, time to get back to the business of racing. We've just started the season and there's a long ways to go before crowning a champ.

One guy who should be in contention for the title, Chase Elliott. Now the most popular driver on the circuit, his talent is long ahead of his age. Yesterday, unveiling the pace car for the upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race in Atlanta. Elliott is from Dawsonville, so this becomes the home race for him and he actually likes there's only one race on the super fast mile and a half.

"I don't know that anywhere needs two race dates. To be hones with you, I think less is more. But I enjoy the one race we have here, I think it' makes it special, makes it a special event, and that's because we only come here once a year, so I'm a believe is less is more on the schedule side of things.." said Chase Elliott

In his four races in Atlanta, he does own three top ten finishes. Brad Keslowski has won two of the last three Atlanta races, so he again, will be one of the favorites in a few weeks.

