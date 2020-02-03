Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Daytona, Fl--NASCAR heads into its 2020 season ready for long overdue changes. The elite Cup Series has a new sponsorship model and work continues on a new car for 2021. NASCAR is also busy looking at radical changes to the 2021 schedule and will start with a handful of tweaks this year.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will also stop full-time racing after this season. There are also a handful of top drivers in contract years, with Kyle Larson considered the top prize. The season begins with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.