Celts' Smart fined $35,000 for repeated misconduct to refs

Thursday, March 5, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 for his treatment of referees. The league says the punishment reflects his history of misconduct.

The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Smart had been fined $15,000 for criticizing officials earlier this season and was penalized three times in 2018-19 for his actions, including a couple of altercations.