Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Boston, MA--Jaylen Brown scored 24 points with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point first-quarter deficit against the NBA's worst team and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106.

Marcus Smart started in place of the flu-ridden Kemba Walker and scored 15, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds left. Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks. But Daniel Theis blocked his potential game-winner in the final seconds, setting off a scramble that resulted in a brief shoving match.