Carolina to hire Matt Rhule as their new head coach

Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020

Charlotte, NC--According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are completing a contract to hire Baylor's Matt Rhule as their coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal is not done.

The Panthers have not spoken publicly about the coaching search. The person says Panthers owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted him to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. Rivera was the winningest coach in franchise history and was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Year.