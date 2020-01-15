Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Tempe, Az--Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season. There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced he has signed a one-year contract.

Fitzgerald has played all 16 NFL seasons in Arizona and is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played, receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns and 100-yard games. His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team. He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. He didn't slow down much in his 16th season, leading the team with 75 catches.