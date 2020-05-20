Campbell looks to improve on 150 tackle season

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Aiken, SC--South Aiken product Colby Campbell made a name for himself his senior year in high school. Campbell was the top football player in the area. Now, three years into his college career at Presbyterian, more of the same, proving heart and desire can overcome any other shortcomings.

"I've been this tall since 7th grade. I was about 145 lbs in 7th grade and this height, and I was bigger then everybody. Then, once football really started, I quit growing and I had to take my game to the next level" said Colby Campbell

That level is a Big South record 150 tackles this past year for the blue hose. Campbell though, isn't satisfied and working to get better.

"I'd say my speed, my first step, and get a little bit faster. You can always get a little faster and stronger, and just some play recognition stuff." added Campbell

One of his role models, former panther great, Luke Keuchly.

"Like Luke's play recognition and the way he played the game is just phenomenal and I think that's what I could best copy."

One thing's for sure, his work ethic is his best attribute. He'd love to play NFL ball and if that doesn't work out, there's Canada or Europe. For now, preparing to improve on his already stellar career at Presbyterian

