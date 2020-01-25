Camargo determined to seize second chance at 3B for Braves

Johan Camargo is determined to make the most of his second chance to win the third base job for the Atlanta Braves. Camargo has lost about 15 pounds, impressing his manager and teammates, this offseason. He will compete with Austin Riley for the job in spring training.

Camargo was the starter for most of the 2018 season. He then lost the job when the team signed Josh Donaldson for one year. Donaldson has signed with Minnesota, so the path has been cleared again for Camargo. A demotion to the minors last season left Camargo determined to reclaim a starting job.