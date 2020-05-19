California gov.: Pro sports without fans possible in June

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks pro sports could be back playing in his state — without fans — in early June.

The Democratic governor said during a news conference Monday that the state continues to make good progress against the coronavirus. And if the progress continues, he said sports could return in the “first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions.” That is extremely welcome news for California teams that have wondered if they would have to make contingency plans to play elsewhere.